Parents of man killed in Syracuse tel...

Parents of man killed in Syracuse tell shooter: If you have a heart, turn yourself in

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Shocked and distraught, Brooks-Bynum said she jumped in her car and drove from her Virginia home to Syracuse -- speeding to get to her son. By the time she arrived, he was dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am 10 hr James 1
Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09) Mon Been there done t... 33
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Mon Eric Johansen 20
Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15) Apr 1 Sum Mit Cars 11
News Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse orders paris... Mar 31 Gods r Delusions ... 1
Where are the gay bars? (Aug '11) Mar 31 Lynne 21
News 72 languages spoken at Syracuse schools; hear s... Mar 30 English 3
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Onondaga County was issued at April 05 at 3:38AM EDT

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,065 • Total comments across all topics: 280,066,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC