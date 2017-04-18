Otto-man Empire grows in latest Syracuse alumni geographical survey
The Syracuse University Office of Alumni Engagement released the latest stats around where former students reside, and... things probably shouldn't surprise you too much here. New York's stronghold as the capital of the Otto-man Empire continues, as the Empire State holds down nearly 37 percent of all SU alums.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|3 hr
|Aunt Maude
|2
|Indoor dog park
|Tue
|BigReed
|1
|Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15)
|Tue
|ahdbwjknebna
|13
|Lloyd Weigel
|Apr 17
|Frank
|2
|'Punisher' decal appears on police cars, drawin...
|Apr 17
|Solvay Observer
|1
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|Apr 15
|test
|2
|Trudy LeMay (Sep '16)
|Apr 15
|Someone who knew
|3
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC