Oswego County woman, 23, critically injured in crash; 5-year-old passenger not hurt
An Oswego County woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Sunday morning after she crashed into a guardrail, then struck a tree in Hannibal, state police said. Nicole E. Smith, 23, of Fulton, was driving a 2007 Toyota Yaris north on 66 Road in Hannibal shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday when she drifted across the center of the road and struck the guardrail on the Sterling Valley Creek bridge, troopers said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Punisher' decal appears on police cars, drawin...
|48 min
|truth
|3
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|Fri
|Eastside Ernie
|4
|Indoor dog park
|Apr 18
|BigReed
|1
|Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15)
|Apr 18
|ahdbwjknebna
|13
|Lloyd Weigel
|Apr 17
|Frank
|2
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|Apr 15
|test
|2
|Trudy LeMay (Sep '16)
|Apr 15
|Someone who knew
|3
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC