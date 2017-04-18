Oswego County woman, 23, critically injured in crash; 5-year-old passenger not hurt

An Oswego County woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Sunday morning after she crashed into a guardrail, then struck a tree in Hannibal, state police said. Nicole E. Smith, 23, of Fulton, was driving a 2007 Toyota Yaris north on 66 Road in Hannibal shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday when she drifted across the center of the road and struck the guardrail on the Sterling Valley Creek bridge, troopers said in a news release.

