Officers find Syracuse man with loaded gun after domestic dispute, police say

A city man was arrested on gun charges after officers were called to deal with a domestic dispute, Syracuse police said. Officers Brendan Cope and Chad King responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday to the 200 block of Martin Luther King West for a domestic complaint.

