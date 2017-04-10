NY town pays USDA sharpshooters to reduce deer herd
A village near Syracuse has 76 fewer deer, thanks to the efforts of sharpshooters from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Onondaga County village of Fayetteville hired the shooters for the second year in a row to control the deer population.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|6 hr
|test
|2
|Trudy LeMay (Sep '16)
|7 hr
|Someone who knew
|3
|Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am
|Fri
|tester
|2
|Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15)
|Apr 13
|coffeejock1231
|12
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Apr 13
|ReallyCreepy
|12
|New kickboxing gym opens in Liverpool (Jun '16)
|Apr 12
|test
|3
|Syracuse General Hospital (Apr '16)
|Apr 10
|Renee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC