NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent cups of milk

In this Aug. 24, 2006 photo, then New York Gov. George Pataki drinks milk from a cup with an "I LOVE MILK" message, at the New York State Fair's Milk Bar, in Syracuse, N.Y. New York's current governor is finding out that, in politics, something as simple as a 25-cent cup of milk can turn sour fast. Gov. Andrew Cuomo promised a state subsidy to prevent a price hike for the popular cups of white and chocolate milk, but only half of the funds ever came through so the nonprofit that's been operating the Milk Bar on the fairgrounds for 65 years announced it is pulling out and putting the blame squarely on Cuomo.

