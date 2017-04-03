NY governor awash in controversy over...

NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent cups of milk

There are 1 comment on the News Times story from 17 hrs ago, titled NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent cups of milk. In it, News Times reports that:

In this Aug. 24, 2006 photo, then New York Gov. George Pataki drinks milk from a cup with an "I LOVE MILK" message, at the New York State Fair's Milk Bar, in Syracuse, N.Y. New York's current governor is finding out that, in politics, something as simple as a 25-cent cup of milk can turn sour fast. Gov. Andrew Cuomo promised a state subsidy to prevent a price hike for the popular cups of white and chocolate milk, but only half of the funds ever came through so the nonprofit that's been operating the Milk Bar on the fairgrounds for 65 years announced it is pulling out and putting the blame squarely on Cuomo.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Truth

Rome, NY

#1 9 hrs ago
Corporate welfare is all he knows!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Apr 7 Now THAT was FUN 11
Ilovekickboxing liverpool Apr 6 Jennifer cronk 1
News New kickboxing gym opens in Liverpool (Jun '16) Apr 6 WinonaF 2
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) Apr 6 mindyourown 7
Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am Apr 4 James 1
Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09) Apr 3 Been there done t... 33
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Apr 3 Eric Johansen 20
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Onondaga County was issued at April 09 at 10:13PM EDT

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,902 • Total comments across all topics: 280,180,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC