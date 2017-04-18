NY attorney general won't attend Syracuse March for Science
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks during a news conference in New York City in a file photo. (Seth Wenig New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman will not address the " March for Science " protest rally Saturday in downtown Syracuse due to a scheduling conflict, his office said today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indoor dog park
|23 hr
|BigReed
|1
|Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15)
|Tue
|ahdbwjknebna
|13
|Lloyd Weigel
|Apr 17
|Frank
|2
|'Punisher' decal appears on police cars, drawin...
|Apr 17
|Solvay Observer
|1
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|Apr 15
|test
|2
|Trudy LeMay (Sep '16)
|Apr 15
|Someone who knew
|3
|Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am
|Apr 14
|tester
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC