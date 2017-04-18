NY attorney general won't attend Syra...

NY attorney general won't attend Syracuse March for Science

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks during a news conference in New York City in a file photo. (Seth Wenig New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman will not address the " March for Science " protest rally Saturday in downtown Syracuse due to a scheduling conflict, his office said today.

Syracuse, NY

