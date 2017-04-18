New York announces $22 million in I-8...

New York announces $22 million in I-81 bridge, road repairs for Central New York

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The New York State Department of Transportation has announced $22.7 million in road work for this construction season in Central New York. In this file photo Paul Blaisdell of Homer, working for the Crane-Hogan construction firm in Syracuse, collects traffic cones to begin the process of reopening the Butternut Street bridge over I-81 in Syracuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Indoor dog park 18 hr BigReed 1
Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15) 20 hr ahdbwjknebna 13
Lloyd Weigel Mon Frank 2
News 'Punisher' decal appears on police cars, drawin... Mon Solvay Observer 1
Ilovekickboxing liverpool Apr 15 test 2
Trudy LeMay (Sep '16) Apr 15 Someone who knew 3
Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am Apr 14 tester 2
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,574 • Total comments across all topics: 280,409,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC