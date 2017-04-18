New York announces $22 million in I-81 bridge, road repairs for Central New York
The New York State Department of Transportation has announced $22.7 million in road work for this construction season in Central New York. In this file photo Paul Blaisdell of Homer, working for the Crane-Hogan construction firm in Syracuse, collects traffic cones to begin the process of reopening the Butternut Street bridge over I-81 in Syracuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indoor dog park
|18 hr
|BigReed
|1
|Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15)
|20 hr
|ahdbwjknebna
|13
|Lloyd Weigel
|Mon
|Frank
|2
|'Punisher' decal appears on police cars, drawin...
|Mon
|Solvay Observer
|1
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|Apr 15
|test
|2
|Trudy LeMay (Sep '16)
|Apr 15
|Someone who knew
|3
|Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am
|Apr 14
|tester
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC