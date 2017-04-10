Miner's final Syracuse budget include...

Miner's final Syracuse budget includes $18.5M deficit, water rate increase, no property tax hike

19 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Stephanie Miner's final budget as mayor of Syracuse forecasts an $18.5 million deficit, the second largest in her eight-year tenure. Miner submitted her 2017-18 budget proposal to the Common Council Monday afternoon.

Read more at The Post-Standard.

