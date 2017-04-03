Man who approached women at Syracuse University charged, police say
A city man who authorities said approached several women at Syracuse University was charged Friday with burglary and forcible touching. On Thursday night S.U.'s Department of Public Safety said in a noticed to students, faculty and staf f that a suspicious man had approached several women on campus and asked a number of unusual questions.
