Man tries to attack EMTs with knife on way to Syracuse hospital, police say
A man in an ambulance on the way to a Syracuse hospital pulled a knife on several emergency medical technicians, New York State University Police said. On Sunday an American Medical Response ambulance transported Terrance Jordan from the city of Syracuse to Upstate University Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15)
|15 hr
|Sum Mit Cars
|11
|Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse orders paris...
|Fri
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Where are the gay bars? (Aug '11)
|Fri
|Lynne
|21
|72 languages spoken at Syracuse schools; hear s...
|Mar 30
|English
|3
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Mar 27
|Hard man
|9
|Ex-DA investigator, accused in fatal hit-and-ru...
|Mar 26
|Marie
|2
|Syracuse football nose tackle McKinley Williams...
|Mar 24
|Orange Juice
|1
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Mar 24
|fed up
|19
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC