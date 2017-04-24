Man sped from Syracuse police at 55 mph with flat tire, children
A man who led police on a seven-mile chase over the weekend with his children in the vehicle clocked speeds of 50 to 55 mph, according to court records. A marked Syracuse Police Department patrol car stopped a white Chevrolet Uplander on the 200 block of Rowland Street at 6:24 p.m. Saturday, according to the felony complaint filed in court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Punisher' decal appears on police cars, drawin...
|8 hr
|truth
|3
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|Apr 21
|Eastside Ernie
|4
|Indoor dog park
|Apr 18
|BigReed
|1
|Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15)
|Apr 18
|ahdbwjknebna
|13
|Lloyd Weigel
|Apr 17
|Frank
|2
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|Apr 15
|test
|2
|Trudy LeMay (Sep '16)
|Apr 15
|Someone who knew
|3
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC