Man sped from Syracuse police at 55 mph with flat tire, children

A man who led police on a seven-mile chase over the weekend with his children in the vehicle clocked speeds of 50 to 55 mph, according to court records. A marked Syracuse Police Department patrol car stopped a white Chevrolet Uplander on the 200 block of Rowland Street at 6:24 p.m. Saturday, according to the felony complaint filed in court.

