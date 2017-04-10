Man shot on Syracuse's north side has died, police release identity
A man who was shot yesterday on Syracuse's north side has died from his injuries, the Syracuse Police Department announced today. Authorities identified the man as 26-year-old Wynban C. Goddard of Syracuse, said Sgt.
