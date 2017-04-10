Man pleads not guilty to fatally shooting man near Syracuse apartment complex
A Syracuse man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to fatally shooting a man he wanted to steal heroin from in December. Khani Johnson, 18, is accused of fatally shooting Jason M. Davis, 39, in December 2016, outside the Ballantyne Garden Apartments near the city's Valley neighborhood.
