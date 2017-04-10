Man pleads not guilty to fatally shoo...

Man pleads not guilty to fatally shooting man near Syracuse apartment complex

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A Syracuse man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to fatally shooting a man he wanted to steal heroin from in December. Khani Johnson, 18, is accused of fatally shooting Jason M. Davis, 39, in December 2016, outside the Ballantyne Garden Apartments near the city's Valley neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New kickboxing gym opens in Liverpool (Jun '16) 3 hr test 3
Syracuse General Hospital (Apr '16) Mon Renee 3
News NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c... Apr 9 Truth 1
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Apr 7 Now THAT was FUN 11
Ilovekickboxing liverpool Apr 6 Jennifer cronk 1
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) Apr 6 mindyourown 7
Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am Apr 4 James 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Onondaga County was issued at April 12 at 11:10PM EDT

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,874 • Total comments across all topics: 280,250,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC