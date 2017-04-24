Man arrested for multiple stabbings during fight near downtown Syracuse
One of the men taken to the hospital for a stab wound after a fight near downtown Syracuse Wednesday is now the main suspect. Gerald J. McGill, 33, of Syracuse, as been arrested for stabbing two other men, the Syracuse Police Department announced today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Wed
|bell
|13
|'Punisher' decal appears on police cars, drawin...
|Apr 24
|truth
|3
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|Apr 21
|Eastside Ernie
|4
|Indoor dog park
|Apr 18
|BigReed
|1
|Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15)
|Apr 18
|ahdbwjknebna
|13
|Lloyd Weigel
|Apr 17
|Frank
|2
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|Apr 15
|test
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC