Look inside coffee shop in 1860s Syracuse home
Ever since moving to Syracuse seven years ago from Schroon Lake in the Adirondacks, Aaron Metthe thought about opening a shop to sell something he's loved most of his life -- coffee. Last week, Metthe, 34, a former skills-builder at Hillside Children's Center, realized his dream and opened Salt City Coffee on the first floor of an 1860s house at 509 W. Onondaga St. The house served as the home of the McMahon-Ryan Child Advocacy Center until 2011.
