Lights turn on at Chinese Lantern Festival in Syracuse

The New York State Fairgrounds has been transformed into a magnificent setting! The New York State Chinese Lantern Festival is here in Syracuse, April 14 - June 24, 2017, for the first time in this area. Each display includes hundreds of parts, and thousands of LED lights.

