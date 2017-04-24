Lawyer: Ex-Syracuse jail deputy's incarceration puts his life in danger
A lawyer for a former Syracuse jail deputy argued that a 60-day jail sentence places his client in danger from those who want to harm law enforcement. John Giocondo, 50, of Liverpool, was found guilty by City Court Judge James Cecile in February of stealing a narcotic pill from a nurse's room while on-duty in November 2015 at the downtown jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Wed
|bell
|13
|'Punisher' decal appears on police cars, drawin...
|Apr 24
|truth
|3
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|Apr 21
|Eastside Ernie
|4
|Indoor dog park
|Apr 18
|BigReed
|1
|Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15)
|Apr 18
|ahdbwjknebna
|13
|Lloyd Weigel
|Apr 17
|Frank
|2
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|Apr 15
|test
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC