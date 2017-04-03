Latina superhero? Artist with Syracuse roots blows away comic book 'rules'

Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez was a student at Fowler High School when he'd settle in among the shelves at Dream Days Comic book shop in Syracuse and get lost in the lands of villains and superheros. More than 20 years later, after drawing some of those same stereotypical white heroes and tiny-waisted, fair-skinned heroines, Miranda-Rodriguez busted all the comic book stereotypes and built a graphic novel around a dark-skinned, normal-sized Puerto Rican woman.

