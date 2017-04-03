Judge: Girlfriend's confession stands in 'blood everywhere' stabbing death
A state Supreme Court Justice has ruled that a Syracuse woman's confession will stand in her boyfriend's stabbing death. Lakiesha Brown, 36, is facing a manslaughter charge in the January 2016 death of David A. Jones, 43, at their residence on Charmouth Avenue.
