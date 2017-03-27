Jim Boeheim hires Allen Griffin to be...

Jim Boeheim hires Allen Griffin to be Syracuse basketball assistant coach

Former Syracuse guard Allen Griffin will return to Central New York as an assistant coach for the Orange, according to a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Griffin has been an assistant coach at Dayton under Archie Miller for five seasons.

