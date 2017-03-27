Hoopin' it up: watch how Syracuse lac...

Hoopin' it up: watch how Syracuse lacrosse player warms up for practice

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Of course, you might not guess that by the way he warmed up for practice today in South Bend, Ind. Syracuse's locker room is in the same building as the Fighting Irish's basketball arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse orders paris... 19 hr Gods r Delusions ... 1
Where are the gay bars? (Aug '11) Fri Lynne 21
News 72 languages spoken at Syracuse schools; hear s... Thu English 3
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Mar 27 Hard man 9
News Ex-DA investigator, accused in fatal hit-and-ru... Mar 26 Marie 2
News Syracuse football nose tackle McKinley Williams... Mar 24 Orange Juice 1
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Mar 24 fed up 19
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,244 • Total comments across all topics: 279,972,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC