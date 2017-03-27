Hoopin' it up: watch how Syracuse lacrosse player warms up for practice
Of course, you might not guess that by the way he warmed up for practice today in South Bend, Ind. Syracuse's locker room is in the same building as the Fighting Irish's basketball arena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse orders paris...
|19 hr
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Where are the gay bars? (Aug '11)
|Fri
|Lynne
|21
|72 languages spoken at Syracuse schools; hear s...
|Thu
|English
|3
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Mar 27
|Hard man
|9
|Ex-DA investigator, accused in fatal hit-and-ru...
|Mar 26
|Marie
|2
|Syracuse football nose tackle McKinley Williams...
|Mar 24
|Orange Juice
|1
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Mar 24
|fed up
|19
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC