Hermana s Hermits at fair

Herman's Hermits featuring Peter Noone will perform at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, in Chevy Court at the New York State Fair in Syracuse. The group's classic hits include: “I'm Into Something Good,” “Mrs. Brown, You've Got A Lovely Daughter,” “I'm Henry VIII, I Am,” “Silhouettes,” “Can't You Hear My Heartbeat,” “Just A Little Bit Better,” “Wonderful World,” “There's A Kind of Hush” and “A Must To Avoid.” Chevy Court concerts are free with fair admission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.