Hear pro, con of Syracuse-Onondaga County merger at debate
The Consensus Commission's recommendation to merge Syracuse and Onondaga County governments has generated a lot of talk on one side or the other, but rarely are they heard together. At 7 p.m. Wednesday, speakers for and against the idea will meet in a formal debate at Syracuse University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
