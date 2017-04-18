Green Party's Howie Hawkins will make his third run for Syracuse mayor
Howie Hawkins, who has run for office 20 times since moving to Syracuse in 1991, plans to announce his candidacy for the city's top job in early May. Hawkins, 64, has run for governor, U.S. senate, city auditor, Common Council and mayor. In his most recent race against City Auditor Marty Masterpole in 2015, Hawkins took 35 percent of the vote in a citywide race.
