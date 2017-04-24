Girlfriend rejects in plea in Syracuse man's stabbing death; says he attacked her
A Syracuse woman who confessed to stabbing her live-in boyfriend to death rejected a plea deal today that would have sent her to prison for 10 years. Lakiesha Brown, 36, admitted that she stabbed David A Jones, 43, to death in January 2016 in the Charmouth Avenue house they shared.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Usmail Electric of upstate Yorkville NY CAUGHT ...
|4 hr
|Sad shady Uticans
|1
|Lisa Martin
|6 hr
|Yuppp
|7
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Apr 26
|bell
|13
|'Punisher' decal appears on police cars, drawin...
|Apr 24
|truth
|3
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|Apr 21
|Eastside Ernie
|4
|Indoor dog park
|Apr 18
|BigReed
|1
|Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15)
|Apr 18
|ahdbwjknebna
|13
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC