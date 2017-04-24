Girlfriend rejects in plea in Syracus...

Girlfriend rejects in plea in Syracuse man's stabbing death; says he attacked her

A Syracuse woman who confessed to stabbing her live-in boyfriend to death rejected a plea deal today that would have sent her to prison for 10 years. Lakiesha Brown, 36, admitted that she stabbed David A Jones, 43, to death in January 2016 in the Charmouth Avenue house they shared.

