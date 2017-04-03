Generally quiet, mild weather this week in Central New York
Spring will be in full force this week across Central New York with mostly dry weather and near or above normal temperatures. (Gary Walts Syracuse- After flooding rains and snow last week, Central New York will get a chance to dry out this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c...
|21 hr
|Truth
|1
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Apr 7
|Now THAT was FUN
|11
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|Apr 6
|Jennifer cronk
|1
|New kickboxing gym opens in Liverpool (Jun '16)
|Apr 6
|WinonaF
|2
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|Apr 6
|mindyourown
|7
|Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am
|Apr 4
|James
|1
|Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09)
|Apr 3
|Been there done t...
|33
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC