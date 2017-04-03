Generally quiet, mild weather this we...

Generally quiet, mild weather this week in Central New York

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Spring will be in full force this week across Central New York with mostly dry weather and near or above normal temperatures. (Gary Walts Syracuse- After flooding rains and snow last week, Central New York will get a chance to dry out this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c... 21 hr Truth 1
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Apr 7 Now THAT was FUN 11
Ilovekickboxing liverpool Apr 6 Jennifer cronk 1
News New kickboxing gym opens in Liverpool (Jun '16) Apr 6 WinonaF 2
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) Apr 6 mindyourown 7
Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am Apr 4 James 1
Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09) Apr 3 Been there done t... 33
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Onondaga County was issued at April 10 at 11:52AM EDT

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,254 • Total comments across all topics: 280,192,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC