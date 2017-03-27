Former Syracuse football TE Kendall Moore transferring to Texas
Former Syracuse football tight end Kendall Moore will play his final season at the University of Texas, he announced on social media Sunday afternoon. Moore played at Syracuse from 2013-16, but he gained eligibility for a fifth season after receiving a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA because he missed most of the 2015 season because of injury.
