Firetruck being driven to Canada catc...

Firetruck being driven to Canada catches fire at toll booth

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

In this image taken from video, flames engulf a firetruck near the toll booth at Exit 36 on Interstate 90, in Salina, N.Y., Friday, April 14, 2017. Fire officials tell WSTM-TV that the vehicle was an old truck from the Kansas City Fire Department that was being driven to a fire department in Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am 23 hr tester 2
Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15) Thu coffeejock1231 12
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Thu ReallyCreepy 12
News New kickboxing gym opens in Liverpool (Jun '16) Wed test 3
Syracuse General Hospital (Apr '16) Apr 10 Renee 3
News NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c... Apr 9 Truth 1
Ilovekickboxing liverpool Apr 6 Jennifer cronk 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,998 • Total comments across all topics: 280,307,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC