Ex-Syracuse jail deputy gets 60 days in jail for stealing, popping pill in lockup
A former Onondaga County jail deputy was led from a courtroom in handcuffs by an ex-colleague today after being sentenced for stealing and popping a pill from the downtown jail. John Giocondo, 50, of Liverpool, had remained free after his Feb. 2 guilty verdict before City Court Judge James Cecile.
