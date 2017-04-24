Ex-Syracuse football punter Riley Dixon goes to prom with Denver student, 'Bachelor' cast
This year, Dixon spent the week leading up to the draft attending a high school prom with a Denver-area student, his date and cast members from the reality TV show "The Bachelor." Eighteen-year-old Avery Becker is battling two rare diseases and spent much of the last year in and out of Children's Hospital Colorado.
