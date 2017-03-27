Downtown Syracuse pub tries to raise ...

Downtown Syracuse pub tries to raise $500,000 for childhood cancer research

13 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Bodies were nearly shoulder-to-shoulder as parents, siblings and friends crowded around makeshift platforms, watching their loved ones do something not often seen in a bar: Kitty Hoynes Irish Pub and Restaurant on West Fayette Street in downtown Syracuse vowed to raise $500,000 for childhood cancer research -- one shaved-head at a time -- by hosting the St. Baldrick's Foundation's head-shaving event on Sunday. This year's goal is in the same ballpark: $500,000.

Read more at The Post-Standard.

