Deputies find loaded handgun during Syracuse traffic stop; 2 charged
Two men have been charged after deputies found a loaded handgun in their vehicle during a traffic stop in Syracuse, according to officials. At about 10 p.m. Monday, deputies Bryan Hart and Mark Grady pulled over two men driving in a black Ford Fusion when they saw them make an improper turn onto East Laurel Street from near South Alvord Street in Syracuse, authorities said.
