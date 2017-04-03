Darwin on Clinton closes to move to larger downtown Syracuse location
Don't fret: Darwin's will be making its cleverly-named sandwiches and creating its chalkboard menus in a new, larger location in just a few weeks . Darwin's is moving just two and a half block to the corner of North Clinton and West Fayette streets in the Chase Building.
