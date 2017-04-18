Class of 2018 4-star OL Tyrone Sampson Jr. commits to Syracuse
Syracuse football struggled to run the ball last year and failed to keep starting quarterback Eric Dungey upright for the second consecutive season, in large part due to an undersized and injury-ravaged offensive line. While time will tell if the o-line can improve next season, Syracuse coach Dino Babers took a major step towards building for the future, securing a commitment from Class of 2018 offensive lineman Tyrone Sampson Jr. on Tuesday, Sampson announced on Twitter.
