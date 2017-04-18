Class of 2017 prospect Justin Ellis says he's committed to Syracuse
The Syracuse football program got some good news just hours after the conclusion of its spring games, with the commitment of Class of 2017 prospect Justin Ellis. High School announced on Twitter that he'd been offered and accepted a scholarship to Syracuse.
