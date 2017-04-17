Class of 2017 3-star Juco de Josh Allen signs with Syracuse

Class of 2017 JUCO defensive end Josh Allen has signed with Syracuse, he announced on Twitter Monday afternoon. Allen previously intended to sign with USF before reneging on his verbal commitment and deciding to join the Orange The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive end will have two years of eligibility remaining after spending the previous two seasons at Long Beach City College in California, where he totaled 88 tackles, including 29 for loss and 9.5 sacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.