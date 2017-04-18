City man admits burglarizing SU student's apartment, stabbing her in random attack
A Syracuse man has pleaded guilty to burglarizing a Syracuse University student's apartment and stabbing her in the neck. Dominick Kelly, 27, will spend 10 years in prison under the plea deal worked out this week in the December 2015 attack, prosecutor Michael Whalen said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|Thu
|Aunt Maude
|2
|Indoor dog park
|Apr 18
|BigReed
|1
|Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15)
|Apr 18
|ahdbwjknebna
|13
|Lloyd Weigel
|Apr 17
|Frank
|2
|'Punisher' decal appears on police cars, drawin...
|Apr 17
|Solvay Observer
|1
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|Apr 15
|test
|2
|Trudy LeMay (Sep '16)
|Apr 15
|Someone who knew
|3
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC