Cicero-North Syracuse marching band t...

Cicero-North Syracuse marching band to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The band was surprised with the announcement this morning. This will be the first time the school's band has performed at the parade in New York City, which is attended by millions of spectators and watched by more than 50 million viewers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Usmail Electric of upstate Yorkville NY CAUGHT ... 1 hr Sad shady Uticans 1
Lisa Martin 3 hr Yuppp 7
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Wed bell 13
News 'Punisher' decal appears on police cars, drawin... Apr 24 truth 3
News Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c... Apr 21 Eastside Ernie 4
Indoor dog park Apr 18 BigReed 1
Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15) Apr 18 ahdbwjknebna 13
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,807 • Total comments across all topics: 280,627,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC