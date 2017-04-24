Cicero-North Syracuse marching band to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The band was surprised with the announcement this morning. This will be the first time the school's band has performed at the parade in New York City, which is attended by millions of spectators and watched by more than 50 million viewers.
