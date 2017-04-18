China Road in Mattydale has freshened up
China Road changed owner-operators in 2016, having been known for its previous 20 years as THE place to go in and near Syracuse for authentic Chinese food, especially Szechuan, the cuisine in which its original owner specialized. Under new chef-owner David Zhang, the restaurant maintains its dual menus, traditional Chinese and more familiar Americanized, though many items appear on both.
