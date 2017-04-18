China Road in Mattydale has freshened up

China Road in Mattydale has freshened up

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

China Road changed owner-operators in 2016, having been known for its previous 20 years as THE place to go in and near Syracuse for authentic Chinese food, especially Szechuan, the cuisine in which its original owner specialized. Under new chef-owner David Zhang, the restaurant maintains its dual menus, traditional Chinese and more familiar Americanized, though many items appear on both.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c... Thu Aunt Maude 2
Indoor dog park Tue BigReed 1
Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15) Apr 18 ahdbwjknebna 13
Lloyd Weigel Apr 17 Frank 2
News 'Punisher' decal appears on police cars, drawin... Apr 17 Solvay Observer 1
Ilovekickboxing liverpool Apr 15 test 2
Trudy LeMay (Sep '16) Apr 15 Someone who knew 3
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,367 • Total comments across all topics: 280,453,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC