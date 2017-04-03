Buyers' shift to web moves Syracuse-area car dealership to change name
Romano Motors Ltd. has changed its name to Mercedes-Benz of Syracuse to make it easier for shoppers to find it during web searches, said Mike Romano, who, along with his brother Joe, owns the dealership. The Romanos bought the dealership, then call Wright Motors, in 1989 from Doug Wright when it was on Bridge Street in DeWitt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|3 hr
|mindyourown
|7
|Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am
|Tue
|James
|1
|Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09)
|Mon
|Been there done t...
|33
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Apr 3
|Eric Johansen
|20
|Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15)
|Apr 1
|Sum Mit Cars
|11
|Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse orders paris...
|Mar 31
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Where are the gay bars? (Aug '11)
|Mar 31
|Lynne
|21
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC