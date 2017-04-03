Buyers' shift to web moves Syracuse-a...

Buyers' shift to web moves Syracuse-area car dealership to change name

10 hrs ago

Romano Motors Ltd. has changed its name to Mercedes-Benz of Syracuse to make it easier for shoppers to find it during web searches, said Mike Romano, who, along with his brother Joe, owns the dealership. The Romanos bought the dealership, then call Wright Motors, in 1989 from Doug Wright when it was on Bridge Street in DeWitt.

