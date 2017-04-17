Brothers, 9 and 11, killed in Thruway crash west of Syracuse

Two brothers, ages 9 and 11, were killed early Monday when the vehicle they were riding in crashed into a guardrail on the Thruway in Ontario County, state police said. The boys were thrown from the back seat of a 1997 Nissan Pathfinder after it overturned several times at 5:44 a.m. on I-90 West between exit 42 and exit 43 in Ontario County, WKBW reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.