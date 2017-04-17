Brothers, 9 and 11, killed in Thruway...

Brothers, 9 and 11, killed in Thruway crash west of Syracuse

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Two brothers, ages 9 and 11, were killed early Monday when the vehicle they were riding in crashed into a guardrail on the Thruway in Ontario County, state police said. The boys were thrown from the back seat of a 1997 Nissan Pathfinder after it overturned several times at 5:44 a.m. on I-90 West between exit 42 and exit 43 in Ontario County, WKBW reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lloyd Weigel 17 hr Frank 2
News 'Punisher' decal appears on police cars, drawin... Mon Solvay Observer 1
Ilovekickboxing liverpool Apr 15 test 2
Trudy LeMay (Sep '16) Apr 15 Someone who knew 3
Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am Apr 14 tester 2
Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15) Apr 13 coffeejock1231 12
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Apr 13 ReallyCreepy 12
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,970 • Total comments across all topics: 280,382,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC