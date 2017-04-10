Binghamton holds razor-thin lead over Syracuse in Golden Snowball: Who will win?

A long, snowy winter comes down to this: Binghamton leads Syracuse by just one-tenth of an inch in the annual Golden Snowball contest. After a huge dump of snow just before Thanksgiving , lake effect snow throughout the winter, and the massive nor'easter last month, here's where we stand for seasonal snowfall: It's a nail biter, for sure, in the friendly, informal contest that pits Albany, Binghamton, Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse in an annual battle over who gets the most snow.

