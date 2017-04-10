Ashley Cox-Sullivan, Syracuse's wild ...

Ashley Cox-Sullivan, Syracuse's wild child rocker, will outlive us all

Perched on a high stool at Original Grain, Central New York's alt-rock wild child sat quietly, munching on berries and granola. Ashley Cox-Sullivan greeted this reporter, basically a stranger, like an old friend: with a huge grin and tight hug.

