Antibiotic maker Steri-Pharma wants tax breaks for $50M expansion in Syracuse

Antibiotic maker Steri-Pharma is seeking tax breaks for a $50 million expansion that it says will create 72 full-time jobs in Syracuse's Westside neighborhood. Steri-Pharma LLC has applied to the Syracuse Industrial Development Agency for a sales tax exemption, worth $712,972, on construction materials and a mortgage recording tax exemption worth $377,328, on the addition to its plant at 429 S. West St. In addition, the company is seeking a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-tax agreement that would provide a full exemption from property taxes on the addition for 10 years and then five years of declining partial exemptions on the expansion.

