AG: Hundreds of used autos sold in NY with serious safety problems

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has reached a settlement with 104 auto dealers, including 25 in the Syracuse area, who he said sold used vehicles without telling the buyers the autos were under recall for serious safety defects. Schneiderman said the dealers have agreed to provide consumers with advance notice of any existing and unrepaired safety recalls and to notify people who have already purchased such vehicles that they are under recall.

