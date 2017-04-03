Accused killer tells deputy 'I got a body'; blurts out guilt before leaving court

A Syracuse man accused of stabbing another man at a December 2015 party -- leading to the man's death 5 months later -- appears to have no problem admitting he was the attacker. Deshaun Somers, 18, told a jail deputy at the time of his arraignment on a manslaughter charge that "I got a body," Deputy James Hare testified today.

