a oeHow I Learned to Drivea parks at Syracuse Stage

A compassionate Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about how a woman's courage to face a troubled time in her past leads her to take control of her own life opens at 8 p.m. Friday at Syracuse Stage. Paula Vogel's “How I Learned to Drive,” at the Syracuse Stage/SU Drama Complex, 820 E. Genesee St., will have preview performances at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.