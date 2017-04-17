9 Arrested in Good Friday Protest Against Drones at Hancock Air Base in NY
And in New York state, nine peace activists were arrested on Good Friday at a protest outside the Hancock Air Base in Syracuse, New York. The activists blocked the entrance to the air base by tying themselves to crosses resembling drones.
