8 months after winning $59K grant, Syracuse cops still haven't started using body cameras

Nearly eight months after winning a federal grant to purchase body-worn cameras, the Syracuse Police Department has yet to use them. The city won r eceived $59,000 last August to purchase 10 body-mounted cameras for cops.

